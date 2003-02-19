CBS wins Tuesday

Fox continued its winning ways with an Idol-driven Tuesday night that

swept the key demos and total viewers.

CBS won the household race for the night with its regular

JAG-The Guardian-Judging Amy lineup.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Idol: Search for a Superstar swept all of the key ratings categories,

drawing an average of almost 20 million viewers throughout the hour with 9-plus

ratings in the demos.

The drama that followed, 24, retained Fox's lead in the demos but fell

to second in households behind CBS.

At 10 p.m., the Kingpin finale on NBC didn't exactly go out with a

bang -- it was fourth in households, viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25

through 54. It tied ABC's NYPD Blue for first among adults 18 through 34.

Blue was first among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 10.2

rating/16 share, Fox 9.6/14, ABC 6.4/10 and NBC 6.0/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.9/19, ABC 4.1/10, NBC 3.7/9 and CBS 3.6/9.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.6 rating/8 share

(household) with Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a

2.9/4 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Abby and Half &

Half.