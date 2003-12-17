CBS Wins Tuesday

CBS won Tuesday night in households with a lineup of Navy NCIS, The Guardian and Judging Amy. The network averaged almost 12 million viewers from 8-11 p.m.

Fox easily won adults 18-49 behind another strong showing of The Simple Life, which won most of the demos during its 8:30 p.m. time slot. The network also aired That ’70s Show and 24.

NBC was second in households and adults 18-49 with Tracy Morgan, Whoopi, Frasier, Happy Family and Law & Order: SVU. ABC was third with a Primetime special, According to Jim, Less Than Perfect and Line of Fire. UPN followed with One on One, All of Us and a rebroadcast of CBS’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The WB was next with Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 11.6 million; Fox, 9.4 million; ABC, 9.36 million; NBC, 9.1 million; UPN, 3.7 million; The WB, 2.4 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 4.6 rating/13 share; NBC, 3.6/10; ABC, 3.3/9; CBS, 2.7/7; UPN, 1.5/4; The WB 0.9/3.