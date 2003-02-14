CBS wins Thursday's reality battle

CBS Thursday night did what the networks used to think was impossible:

beat NBC for the night in adults 18 through 49.

While Friends still won its time period in adults 18 through 49 with a

9.5 rating/26 share, CBS' 90-minute premiere of Survivor: The Amazon,

combined with a 90-minute episode of TV's top show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, gave CBS the

victory.

The final score: CBS 9.8/25 versus NBC 9.5/24.

CBS also won the night in viewers, which it usually does, with 25.14 million

viewers versus NBC's 19.83 million.

ABC came in third with two hours of its new reality show, Are You

Hot?, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and PrimeTime Thursday at 10 p.m.

Fox was in distant fourth with a repeat of Joe Millionaire at 8 p.m.

and newsmagazine The Pulse at 9 p.m.

CBS is running in fourth place in adults 18 through 49, and Thursday night's

win won't make a difference to NBC in overall sweeps.

But what it does is bring down NBC's overall 18-through-49 numbers when Fox's

are climbing and ABC is doing its best to steal 18-through-49 viewers with all

sorts of reality programming and multiple broadcasts of its Michael Jackson

interview.

On Monday night, NBC and ABC will go head-to-head with ABC's two-hour Jackson

repeat versus NBC's special two-hour Dateline on Michael Jackson's face.

NBC expanded the special when it learned that ABC planned to repeat its show

against Dateline.

Both shows are likely to get a drubbing from Fox's finale of Joe

Millionaire, also scheduled for 8 p.m.

to 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.