CBS Wins Thursday by Wide Margin

Fox's out-of-the-park numbers for baseball turned Little League in a hurry Thursday as CBS’ power lineup propelled it to a win for the night in key demos and total viewers.

CBS' Survivor started things off, turning in a 7.2 rating in 18-49s with a 20 share and 18.9 million viewers, easily winning the 8 p.m. hour, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

NBC’s comedy duo of Joey and Will & Grace, both repeats, delivered a combined 4.1 rating/12 share and 10 million viewers for the hour. Survivor’s lead-out, CSI, clobbered the 9 p.m. competition, grabbing a 10.0 /25 in 18-49s and 28.9 million viewers, handily beating The Apprentice on NBC, which tallied a 7.7/19 in 18-49s and 15.5 million viewers.

Without a Trace kept the ball rolling for CBS at 10 with a 7.7/21 in 18-49s and 22.2 million viewers, outdistancing ER’s 6.0/16 and 12.9 million viewers for a repeat on NBC. There was little trace of Primetime Live on ABC at a 1.9/5.

NBC arguably virtually conceded the night with three repeats out of four shows, probably expecting there still to be a baseball game on Fox rather than a sweep by the Sox.

For the night, CBS posted an average 8.3/22 in 18-49s and 23.3 million viewers. NBC was a distant second with 5.9/16 and 12.8 million viewers. ABC was a distant third with a 1.9/5 and 5.7 million. UPN’s WWE Smackdown telecast delivered a 1.7/4 and 4.8 million, besting the baseball-less Fox, which had an unbedazzling 1.5/4 and 3.5 million for the theatrical Bedazzled. WB finished last with a 1.1/3 and 2.3 million.