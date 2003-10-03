CBS Wins Thursday Ratings Race

CBS won viewers and households Thursday night with Survivor: Pearl Islands

, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

and Without a Trace

.

NBC won the key adult demos with Friends

, Scrubs

, Will & Grace

, Coupling

and ER

.

Fox did a little bit better than it normally does with the Minnesota Twins-New York Yankees Major League Baseball playoff game, but not much. It was still a distant third, and even men 25-54 preferred CBS and NBC.

ABC was fourth with Threat Matrix

, Extreme Makeover

and PrimeTime Thursday

.

UPN was fifth with wrestling, and The WB Television Network was last with Steve Harvey’s Big Time

, JKX: Jamie Kennedy Experiment

, What I Like About You

and Run of the House

.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 20.3 million, NBC 18.6 million, Fox 8.3 million, ABC 7.8 million, UPN 4 million and WB 2.8 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 8.8 rating/23 share, CBS 7.2/19, Fox 2.8/7, ABC 2.7/7, UPN 1.5/4 and WB 1.0/3.