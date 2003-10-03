Trending

CBS Wins Thursday Ratings Race

By

CBS won viewers and households Thursday night with Survivor: Pearl Islands
, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
and Without a Trace
.

NBC won the key adult demos with Friends
, Scrubs
, Will & Grace
, Coupling
and ER
.

Fox did a little bit better than it normally does with the Minnesota Twins-New York Yankees Major League Baseball playoff game, but not much. It was still a distant third, and even men 25-54 preferred CBS and NBC.

ABC was fourth with Threat Matrix
, Extreme Makeover
and PrimeTime Thursday
.

UPN was fifth with wrestling, and The WB Television Network was last with Steve Harvey’s Big Time
, JKX: Jamie Kennedy Experiment
, What I Like About You
and Run of the House
.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 20.3 million, NBC 18.6 million, Fox 8.3 million, ABC 7.8 million, UPN 4 million and WB 2.8 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 8.8 rating/23 share, CBS 7.2/19, Fox 2.8/7, ABC 2.7/7, UPN 1.5/4 and WB 1.0/3.