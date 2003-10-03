CBS Wins Thursday Ratings Race
CBS won viewers and households Thursday night with Survivor: Pearl Islands
, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
and Without a Trace
.
NBC won the key adult demos with Friends
, Scrubs
, Will & Grace
, Coupling
and ER
.
Fox did a little bit better than it normally does with the Minnesota Twins-New York Yankees Major League Baseball playoff game, but not much. It was still a distant third, and even men 25-54 preferred CBS and NBC.
ABC was fourth with Threat Matrix
, Extreme Makeover
and PrimeTime Thursday
.
UPN was fifth with wrestling, and The WB Television Network was last with Steve Harvey’s Big Time
, JKX: Jamie Kennedy Experiment
, What I Like About You
and Run of the House
.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 20.3 million, NBC 18.6 million, Fox 8.3 million, ABC 7.8 million, UPN 4 million and WB 2.8 million.
Adults 18-49: NBC 8.8 rating/23 share, CBS 7.2/19, Fox 2.8/7, ABC 2.7/7, UPN 1.5/4 and WB 1.0/3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.