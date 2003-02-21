CBS wins Thursday

CBS won households and total viewers Thursday night with Survivor: The Amazon, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

and Without a Trace, and it was second in the key adult demographics behind

NBC, which aired Friends (one original, one repeat), Will & Grace,

Scrubs and ER.

At 9 p.m., CSI was the most-watched show of the night, drawing 28

million viewers.

ER was second (22.5 million) and Survivor (20 million) was

third.

Fox was third across most of the key categories and did a lot better than its

usual Thursday-night performance with a Michael Jackson interview special from 8 p.m.

to 10 p.m. that drew 6s in the key demos.

ABC was fourth across the key categories (but also up from its usual Thursday

performance) with an all-reality lineup that included Bachelor Reunion, Are

You Hot? and I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of Here!

.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS 13.3/20,

NBC 12.1/18, Fox 9.2/13 and ABC 7.0/11.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 9.0/21, CBS 7.9/19, Fox 6.1/14 and ABC

4.6/11.