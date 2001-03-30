CBS wins a Thursday
With help from Survivor: The Australian Outback, CBS beat NBC on a Thursday
night (with all original programming) in total viewers for the first time since
the advent of Nielsen's people-meters.
CBS averaged 19.1 million viewers on
Thursday (March 29), topping NBC's 18.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Survivor averaged 28.1 million viewers and an 11.8 rating/29
share in adults 18-49.
NBC's top show, ER, averaged 24.5 million viewers.
