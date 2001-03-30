CBS wins a Thursday

With help from Survivor: The Australian Outback, CBS beat NBC on a Thursday

night (with all original programming) in total viewers for the first time since

the advent of Nielsen's people-meters.

CBS averaged 19.1 million viewers on

Thursday (March 29), topping NBC's 18.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Survivor averaged 28.1 million viewers and an 11.8 rating/29

share in adults 18-49.

NBC's top show, ER, averaged 24.5 million viewers.