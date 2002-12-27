CBS wins Thursday
CBS won total viewers, adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and households
Thursday night with two repeat CSI: Crime Scene Investigation episodes and Without a Trace.
That's according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings report.
NBC won adults 18 through 34 with repeats of its regular lineup
(Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace, Good Morning,
Miami and ER), and was second across most of the other key
categories.
ABC, with Dinotopia and PrimeTime Live, was third and Fox, with
movie Trial & Error, was fourth.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 10.6/19,
NBC 6.3/11, ABC 4.0/7 and Fox 2.6/4.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 5.7/16, NBC 4.7/13, ABC 2.1/6 and Fox 1.6/4.
In the local Nielsen markets, UPN averaged a 3.9/6 with Smackdown! and
The WB Television Network averaged a 2.2/3 for its comedy block.
