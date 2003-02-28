CBS wins Thursday
CBS won households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54
Thursday night with Survivor, a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeat and Without a
Trace.
NBC was largely in rerun mode but finished second in most of the key
categories and first among adults 18 through 34.
ABC premiered Profiles from the Front Line at 8 p.m. and was fourth
across the key ratings categories.
Fox aired an American Idol repeat and The Pulse and finished third for
the night.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers: CBS 13.3/21,
NBC 9.0/14, Fox 5.4/8 and ABC 4.8/8.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.6/19, NBC 6.3/16, Fox 3.9/10 and ABC 3.0/8.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, WWE Smackdown! on UPN averaged a
4.0/6 and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.9/4 for its comedies, Sabrina, Family
Affair and The Jamie Kennedy Experiment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.