CBS wins Thursday

CBS won households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54

Thursday night with Survivor, a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeat and Without a

Trace.

NBC was largely in rerun mode but finished second in most of the key

categories and first among adults 18 through 34.

ABC premiered Profiles from the Front Line at 8 p.m. and was fourth

across the key ratings categories.

Fox aired an American Idol repeat and The Pulse and finished third for

the night.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers: CBS 13.3/21,

NBC 9.0/14, Fox 5.4/8 and ABC 4.8/8.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.6/19, NBC 6.3/16, Fox 3.9/10 and ABC 3.0/8.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, WWE Smackdown! on UPN averaged a

4.0/6 and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.9/4 for its comedies, Sabrina, Family

Affair and The Jamie Kennedy Experiment.