CBS wins Thursday

CBS easily won Thursday night across all of the key ratings categories with the

two-hour finale of Survivor: Thailand, followed by a one-hour Survivor:

Thailand Reunion special. The two-hour finale averaged more than 23.8

million viewers, peaking in the final half-hour, when almost 26 million viewers

tuned in to watch Brian Heidik win the big prize: $1 million and the title of sole

survivor.

NBC, which normally goes toe-to-toe with CBS on Thursdays (and usually wins

the demos), retreated into full rerun mode and ended up generating about one-half the

audience that CBS did.

As usual on Thursdays, Fox and ABC were far behind both NBC and CBS.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:

CBS 12.9 rating/21 share, NBC 8.3/14, ABC 4.4/7 and Fox 2.2/4.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 9.7/26, NBC 5.4/14, ABC 1.9/5 and Fox

1.2/3.