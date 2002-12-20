CBS wins Thursday
CBS easily won Thursday night across all of the key ratings categories with the
two-hour finale of Survivor: Thailand, followed by a one-hour Survivor:
Thailand Reunion special. The two-hour finale averaged more than 23.8
million viewers, peaking in the final half-hour, when almost 26 million viewers
tuned in to watch Brian Heidik win the big prize: $1 million and the title of sole
survivor.
NBC, which normally goes toe-to-toe with CBS on Thursdays (and usually wins
the demos), retreated into full rerun mode and ended up generating about one-half the
audience that CBS did.
As usual on Thursdays, Fox and ABC were far behind both NBC and CBS.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:
CBS 12.9 rating/21 share, NBC 8.3/14, ABC 4.4/7 and Fox 2.2/4.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 9.7/26, NBC 5.4/14, ABC 1.9/5 and Fox
1.2/3.
