CBS wins Thursday
CBS won households and total viewers Thursday night with Survivor: The Amazon, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
and Without a Trace, and it was second in the key adult demographics behind
NBC, which aired Friends (one original, one repeat), Will & Grace,
Scrubs and ER.
At 9 p.m., CSI was the most-watched show of the night, drawing 28
million viewers.
ER was second (22.5 million) and Survivor (20 million) was
third.
Fox was third across most of the key categories and did a lot better than its
usual Thursday-night performance with a Michael Jackson interview special from 8 p.m.
to 10 p.m. that drew 6s in the key demos.
ABC was fourth across the key categories (but also up from its usual Thursday
performance) with an all-reality lineup that included Bachelor Reunion, Are
You Hot? and I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of Here!
.
The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS 13.3/20,
NBC 12.1/18, Fox 9.2/13 and ABC 7.0/11.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 9.0/21, CBS 7.9/19, Fox 6.1/14 and ABC
4.6/11.
