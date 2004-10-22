CBS Wins Thursday

There’s nothing stopping CBS on Thursday nights. The network’s potent combination of Survivor: Vanuatu and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation cleaned up yet again Oct. 21, giving CBS top marks for the night in total viewers and adults 18-49.

The broadcaster pulled in an average 21.2 million viewers in prime, according to preliminary Nielsen data, and averaged a 7.5 rating in 18-49s.

CSI arrested 26.2 million viewers and scored a 9.5 rating in 18-49s. Its lead-in, Survivor, won the 8 p.m. hour with 19 million viewers and a 7.1 rating in 18-49s. At 10 p.m., CBS’ Without a Trace counted a larger audience than NBC’s ER (18.4 million viewers for Trace and 16.2 million for ER), but NBC’s medical drama scored better in 18-49s.

Fox enjoyed another good night with baseball, though nothing like its Yankee/Red Sox numbers. The deciding Game 7 of the National League Championship Series between the victorious St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros reeled in an average 17.4 million viewers for prime and a 5.9 rating in 18 to 49s.

NBC’s Thursday night lineup was relatively quiet. Joey recorded 11.4 million viewers and a 4.7 rating in 18-49s, while Will & Grace recorded 10.6 million viewers, but ticked up slightly in 18-49s with a 4.8 rating. The Apprentice produced 14.4 million viewers and a healthy 7.1 rating in 18 to 49s. ER won its time slot in the 18 to 49 demo with a 7.9 rating, but the baseball game drew a larger audience.

ABC eeked out a fourth-placed finish for the night, with just a slightly larger audience than UPN. ABC, airing Extreme Makeover, low-rated teen drama Life as We Know It and Prime Time Live, mustered an average 4.88 million viewers and a 1.6 in 18 to 49s. UPN, boosted by WWE Smackdown, recorded 4.5 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in 18 to 49s.

