CBS Wins Thursday
CBS won households, total viewers and adults 25-54 Thursday night with
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (two episodes) and Without a Trace.
NBC won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Friends, Will & Grace,
Whoopi and ER.
ABC was third with Extreme Makeover and PrimeTime Live
and Fox was fourth with Anything for Love and Temptation
Island.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 12.7
million, NBC 9.7 million, ABC 7 million and Fox 4 million.
Adults 18-49: NBC 4.6 rating/14 share, CBS 4.2/12, ABC 2.5/7 and Fox 1.8/6.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.8/6 with wrestling and
The WB Television Network averaged a 3.1/5 with the premieres of Steve Harvey’s Big Time,
What I Like About You and Run of the House. The one-hour
Steve Harvey averaged a 3.6/6. About You did a 2.7/4 and
House did a 2.4/4.
