CBS Wins Thursday

CBS won households, total viewers and adults 25-54 Thursday night with

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (two episodes) and Without a Trace.

NBC won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Friends, Will & Grace,

Whoopi and ER.

ABC was third with Extreme Makeover and PrimeTime Live

and Fox was fourth with Anything for Love and Temptation

Island.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 12.7

million, NBC 9.7 million, ABC 7 million and Fox 4 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 4.6 rating/14 share, CBS 4.2/12, ABC 2.5/7 and Fox 1.8/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.8/6 with wrestling and

The WB Television Network averaged a 3.1/5 with the premieres of Steve Harvey’s Big Time,

What I Like About You and Run of the House. The one-hour

Steve Harvey averaged a 3.6/6. About You did a 2.7/4 and

House did a 2.4/4.