CBS wins Thursday
CBS won most of the key ratings categories Thursday night with Amazing
Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.
NBC was second with Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace
and ER.
Fox was third in the key demos with two specials, Bug Attack and
101 Things Removed from the Human Body.
ABC was fourth in the demos and total viewers with the movie Mary &
Rhoda and PrimeTime Thursday.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 11
million, NBC 7.3 million, Fox 6 million and ABC 5.7 million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS 3.6/11, NBC 3.2/10, Fox 2.5/8 and ABC
1.7/6.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, wrestling on UPN averaged a 4.5/7
(household) and the movie Gossip did a 1.9/3 on The
WB Television Network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.