CBS wins Thursday

CBS won most of the key ratings categories Thursday night with Amazing

Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.

NBC was second with Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace

and ER.

Fox was third in the key demos with two specials, Bug Attack and

101 Things Removed from the Human Body.

ABC was fourth in the demos and total viewers with the movie Mary &

Rhoda and PrimeTime Thursday.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 11

million, NBC 7.3 million, Fox 6 million and ABC 5.7 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS 3.6/11, NBC 3.2/10, Fox 2.5/8 and ABC

1.7/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, wrestling on UPN averaged a 4.5/7

(household) and the movie Gossip did a 1.9/3 on The

WB Television Network.