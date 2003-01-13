CBS wins Sunday

CBS easily won Sunday night with a football overrun, 60 Minutes and

The People's Choice Awards. The last hour of the Jets-Raiders

National Football League playoff game drew 32.4 million viewers to the set. For the night, the network

averaged 20.3 million viewers.

Fox was second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with Futurama, two King

of the Hill episodes, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and

Andy Richter Controls the Universe.

NBC was second in households and adults 25 through 54 and third among adults

18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with Dateline, American Dreams, Law

& Order: Criminal Intent and Boomtown.

ABC was fourth with adults 18 through 49 and tied for third (with Fox) for

adults 25 through 54 with movie 101 Dalmatians, Alias and The

Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers:

CBS 13.4/20, NBC 7.8/12, CBS 5.2/8 and Fox 5.1/8.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.5/18, Fox 4.1/10, NBC 3.9/9 and ABC 3.2/8.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 4.0/6 (household) for

Surreal Life, Charmed and High School Reunion.

On Saturday, Fox won across the key categories with the Eagles-Falcons

NFL playoff game.

CBS was second in households, viewers and the key demos with a football

overrun, Touched by an Angel, The District and The Agency.

NBC was third with a night of Law & Order episodes, while ABC was

fourth with movie Enemy of the State.

On Friday, NBC won, getting a solid performance from the premiere of its new

drama, Mr. Sterling, which won its 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time slot in households, viewers, and

adults 25 through 54.

Sterling tied ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos for first among

adults 18 through 49.

Fox moved drama Fastlane to Friday at 8 p.m., where it was third

(ahead of CBS) among adults 18 through 34 and tied for third with CBS (48

Hours) among adults 18 through 49.

Compared with the season average for Firefly, which it replaced,

Fastlane was up 14 percent in households, up 10 percent in adults 18

through 49 and even with adults 18 through 34.

CBS debuted new drama Queens Supreme at 10 p.m. where it was a

distant second among adults 25 through 54 and 18 through 49 behind Law &

Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and third in households and viewers.

However, Queens Supreme was up double-digits across the key categories

compared to what Robbery Homicide had been doing in the time period.