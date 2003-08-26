CBS wins Sunday

CBS ran away with Sunday night’s ratings race, garnering a 7.6 rating/14

share in households and averaging more than 11 million viewers for the night

with 60 Minutes, Without a Trace and original movie Code

11-14.

NBC was next, airing the World Gymnastics Championship, Law &

Order: Criminal Intent and The Restaurant.

Fox and ABC tied for third. Fox won the adults 18-49 demo with its usual

Sunday fare. And ABC carried its second night of Little League World Series

coverage -- with Tokyo’s dominating win over East Boynton Beach, Fla., for the

championship -- Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Practice.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS,

7.6 rating/14 share; NBC, 4.5/8; Fox, 3.6/7; ABC, 3.6/6.

Adults 18-49: Fox, 2.7/9; NBC, 2.5/8; CBS, 2.4/8; ABC 1.6/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.7/4 with Gilmore

Girls: Beginnings and Charmed.

On Saturday, CBS was the clear winner in households and adults 18-49.

The race for second was tight, with less than a ratings point separating the

other networks and Fox edging out NBC and ABC.

For the night, households: CBS, 4.6/9; Fox, 3.7/7; NBC, 3.6/7; ABC, 3.5/7.

Adults 18-49: CBS, 2.4/9; NBC, 2.2/8; Fox, 2.1/8; ABC, 1.5/5.

On Friday, NBC was first in households and second in adults 18-49, while ABC

was first in adults 18-49 and second in households.

CBS was third followed by Fox.

For the night, households: NBC, 5.8/11; ABC, 5.4/10; CBS, 4.2/8; Fox, 2.5/5.

Adults 18-49: ABC, 2.6/9; NBC, 2.4/8; CBS, 2.0/7; Fox, 1.5/6. In the Nielsen

local markets, The WB averaged a 2.8/5 (household), while UPN averaged a

1.8/3.