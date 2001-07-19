CBS wins slow Wednesday night

CBS easily won the night in total viewers on a sluggish Wednesday, behind 60 Minutes II a marrital murder movie rerun.

60 Minutes II drew 10 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers followed by Murder at 75 Birch, about a dentist suspected of putting his wife to sleep permanently, which kept 11.3 million viewers awake, or at least tuned in. NBC's Law & Order was the repeat winner on the night, scoring a 3.9 rating, 12 share with 10 million takers.

Meanwhile, ABC's irreverent quiz show You Don't Know Jack, featuring Paul Reubens as its wiesguy host, hit a middling 2.1/7 with 5.1 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco