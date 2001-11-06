CBS wins sitcom tussle
CBS topped Fox in the Monday night battle of the sitcoms.
Everybody Loves Raymond drew 21.5 million viewers and an 8.3 rating, 19 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Becker followed with 16.7 million viewers and a 6.0/14.
Against that tandem, Fox's AllyMcBeal pulled only 10.3 million viewers and a 5.2/12. Boston Public preceded it with 11.8 million viewers and a 5.1/13.
CBS's combo of King of Queens, with 15.6 million viewers and a 6.1/16, and Yes, Dear, with 14.3 million viewers and a 5.7/14, topped that handily.
Family Law capped the night for CBS with 12 million viewers and a 4.0/11.
Meanwhile, the conclusion of NBC's Uprising mini-series drew 11.9 million viewers and a 3.8/10.
- Richard Tedesco
