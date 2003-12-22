CBS Wins Saturday, Sunday; NBC Snags Friday

With the networks in mostly rerun mode, CBS was first in total viewers Sunday night, with 60 Minutes, Cold Case and the movie Christmas Shoes. NBC was first in adults 18-49 with the movie Titanic.

Fox was second in adults 18-49 with a football overrun, King of the Hill, Bernie Mac, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development. ABC was fourth in households and adults 18-49 with Funniest Home Videos, 10-8, Alias and The Practice. The WB was fifth with Smallville: Beginnings and Charmed.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 13.7 million; NBC, 11.6 million; Fox, 10.1 million; ABC, 6.1 million; The WB, 2.7 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 4.4/12; Fox, 4.3/12; CBS, 3.1/9; ABC, 1.9/5; The WB, 1.1/3.

On Saturday, CBS won total viewers with a football overrun, a Christmas special, Hack and The District. ABC was first in adults 18-49 with holiday specials. NBC was second in the demo with a National Lampoon movie and Fear Factor. Fox, with Cops and America’s Most Wanted, tied CBS for third in adults 18-49.On Friday, NBC was first in most of the key categories with Dateline and a Lampoon movie. CBS was second in viewers with Joan of Arcadia, JAG, and The Handler. ABC was second in 18-49 with George Lopez, Married to the Kellys, Hopeand Faith, Lifewith Bonnie and 20/20. Fox was fourth across the board with TV Blunders and BostonPublic. The WB was fifth with its Reba-anchored comedy block. UPN was sixth with the movie Goldfinger.