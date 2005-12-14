CBS Wins With Race; House Is Top Show

CBS won the 18-49 demo Tuesday in the Nielsen overnight ratings with a 4.5 rating/12 share for drama NCIS and the two-hour finale of reality show Amazing Race, winning every half-hour except the two Amazing Race half-hours that went up against Fox's drama, House, the night's top-rated show at a 5.2/13 at 9-10.

Thanks to House, Fox easily took second place with a 4/11 average in the demo. Somewhat surprisingly, the critically acclaimed House, which is Fox's top non-Idol offering, did not get a best drama Golden Globes nomination Tuesday, but star Hugh Laurie was nominated for best actor.

NBC was third on the night with a 3.4/9, thanks primarily to a repeat of Law & Order: SVU, its top-rated show with a 3.6/9 at 10-11. A Repeat of My Name Is Earl did a 3/7 at 9:30 for third place in that half-hour, while a new Fear Factor started slow, tied for fourth place with Fox's Bones in its first half-hour at 8-8:30. But Factor became more of a factor over the next hour, climbing to a 3.5/9 in its second half-hour to second place for that half-hour, then to a 4.1/10 at 9, also second in that time period.

ABC fell from frst on Monday to fourth on Tuesday (3/8) with an According to Jim-heavy night (one original at 8, two repeats ["Jim/Jim" as the ABC ratings grid put it] at 9-10, up against Amazing Race.

Boston Legal helped pull up the average with a 3.2/9 at 10 p.m. with a follow-up to last week's bizarre episode that featured a cat making off with the finger of a crooked priest, one of several fingers that had been severed with an ax by a lawyer posing as an FBI agent.

The WB and UPN tied for fifth with a 1.2/3 for all-repeat lineups on each, though one of UPN's repeats was actually a repurposing of CBS' Victoria's Secret special (1.5/4).