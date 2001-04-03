CBS wins in NCAA final

CBS' coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game between Duke and Arizona gave the network a shot-in-the-arm ratings wise.

The Monday night game showed across-the-board improvements in nearly every ratings category compared with last year's game, including a 9% jump in total viewers to 23.9 million.

The NCAA game was also up 11% in households to a 14.1 rating/23 share and 22% in adults 18-49 to a 10.0/25, according to Nielsen Media Research.