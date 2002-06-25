CBS wins Monday ratings duel

NBC won the key adult demographic ratings races Monday night, while CBS

took households and total viewers, according to the Nielsen fast national

numbers.

NBC won the adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 contests with a lineup that included Fear Factor, the new Dog Eat Dog and Crossing Jordan.

CBS was a close second among adults 25-54 with its regular comedy block (King of Queens, YesDear, Everybody Loves Raymond and

Becker) and 48 Hours.

ABC and FOX programmed repeat theatricals, 'Meet Joe Black' and 'Home Alone 3' respectively. 'Joe Black' was second among adults 18-49 and third with adults

25-54.

'Home Alone' was second with kids and teens in its 8 to 10 time period behind

NBC.

From 8 to 9 Factor won the key demo contests while the CBS comedies

were second, but won households, total viewers and persons 50-plus.

From 9 to 9:30 the first half hour of Dog beat Raymond among adults

18 to 49 and 18 to 34 but Raymond

won with adults 25-54.

But from 9:30 to 10 the second half of Dog beat Becker across

the key adult demos.

For the 9 to 10 hour, Dog won adults 18 to 49 and 18 to 34 and tied

CBS for first in adults 25-54.

From 10 to 11, Jordan won most of the demo battles but tied 48

Hours in women 25-54.

For the night, the household numbers:

CBS, 6.9/12; NBC, 5.5/10; ABC, 4.9/9; FOX, 3.1/6.

Adults 18 to 49: NBC, 3.8/11; CBS, 3.0/9;

ABC, 2.5/7; FOX, 1.6/5.