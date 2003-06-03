CBS wins Monday night

CBS won the household-ratings battle Monday night in the Nielsen Media Research local

metered markets with its Everybody Loves Raymond-driven comedy block and CSI:

Miami.

NBC was second with Fear Factor and the premiere of a new summer show,

For Love of Money.

Fox was third with the movie Austin Powers, and ABC was fourth with

coverage of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Finals.

The WB Television Network was fifth with 7th Heaven and Everwood, and UPN was sixth

with The Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends and Half

& Half.

For the night, here are the local metered market household averages: CBS 8.6

rating/13 share, NBC 7.1/11, Fox 5.3/8, ABC 3.5/5, WB 3.3/5 and UPN 2.6/4.

Nielsen's national fast affiliate ratings were delayed Tuesday due to

technical problems.