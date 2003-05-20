CBS wins Monday night
CBS won households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 Monday with its
Everybody Loves Raymond-driven comedy block and CSI: Miami.
Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with a special Monday edition
of American Idol: Search for a Superstar.
Paired with Mr. Personality, Idol didn't have as large a
ratings "halo" that it typically has when paired with 24 on Tuesday or
Wednesday night, when the show usually lifts Fox to ratings victory for the night
across the key categories.
Still, Fox did get a significant ratings bump, finishing second in
households, viewers and adults 25 through 54.
NBC was third across the board with Fear Factor and the movie,
Martha Inc. ABC was fourth with a special celebrating its own 50th
anniversary.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 11.1
rating/17 share, Fox 8.5/13, NBC 8.1/12 and ABC 7.5/12.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.5/17, CBS 6.1/15, NBC 4.5/11 and ABC 3.6/9.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.3/9 with 7th
Heaven and Everwood, and UPN averaged a 3.2/5 with The Parkers,
One on One and back-to-back episodes of
Girlfriends.
