CBS Wins Monday Night

CBS won the Monday-night ratings battle across the board with its regular Everybody LovesRaymond-anchored comedy block and CSI: Miami. The network topped households, viewers, and the key adult demos (24-54, 18-49 and 18-34).

ABC was second in households and viewers with the second part of the miniseries Dreamkeeper and midseason reality series, Life of Luxury. The lineup placed third among adults 18-49, just behind second place NBC, which aired Fear Factor, Las Vegas and special Celebrity Poker.

Fox was fourth across the board with an all-Malcolm lineup of repeats. UPN was fifth in most of the key categories with its Monday comedies and The WB was sixth with 7thHeaven and Everwood.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 13.3 million; ABC, 9.5 million; NBC, 7.8 million; Fox, 5.2 million; WB, 3.4 million; UPN, 3.1 million. Adults 18-49: CBS, 4.6 rating/12 share; NBC, 3.1/8; ABC, 3.0/8; Fox, 2.1/6; UPN, 1.3/3; WB, 1.1/3.