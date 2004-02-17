CBS Wins Monday Night

CBS won the household ratings race Monday night, as well as adults 25-54, with its regular Monday-night comedy block and CSI: Miami. NBC won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Fear Factor, Las Vegas, and Average Joe.

Fox was third among adults 18-49 and second among adults 18-34 with Littlest Groom and My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé. ABC was fourth with the movie Jurassic Park 3 and Prime Time Monday. The WB was fifth with 7th Heaven and Everwood and UPN was sixth with its Monday comedies.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 16.7 million; NBC, 14.6 million; ABC, 10.5 million; Fox, 11.8 million; ABC, 10.5 million; WB, 3.8 million; UPN, 5.6 million.