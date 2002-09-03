CBS wins Monday

CBS won the household Nielsen Media Research ratings race Monday night with

its usual comedy block and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Fox -- which aired theatrical film There's Something About Mary -- and

CBS tied for first among adults 18 through 49.

ABC aired college football and placed third in households but fourth in

adults 18 through 49 behind NBC, which aired Fear Factor,

Third Watch and Crossing Jordan.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fox's movie won among adults 18 through 49, while CBS took

the household and total-viewer races.

At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS won across the key ratings

categories.

At 9:30 p.m., Becker on CBS won the household and total-viewer races

but Fox recaptured the lead with adults 18 through 49.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS' CSI won across the key categories.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 7.9/13, Fox 5.4/9, ABC 4.5/7 and

NBC 3.9/6.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS and Fox 4.1/11; NBC 2.5/6; and ABC 2.4/6.

On Sunday, NBC (Dateline, Forensic Files, Law & Order and Crime

& Punishment) and Fox (What's Inside the Fox Box, The Simpsons, King

of the Hill, Malcolm in the Middle and Grounded for Life) tied

for first among adults 18 through 49, while CBS (60 Minutes, Everybody

Loves Raymond, Becker, CBS Movie: The Biographer) won the household race.

ABC aired theatrical movie Mouse Hunt from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and was first

among adults 18 through 49 (by one-tenth of a rating point behind both CBS and

Fox) but third in households and second in total viewers.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order was first in households,

total viewers and adults 18 through 49. NBC was also first in households and

adults 18 through 49 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Crime & Punishment.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 5.0/10, NBC 4.4/9, ABC 3.1/6 and

Fox 2.8/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC and Fox 1.9/7; ABC 1.7/6; and CBS 1.4/5.

Fox won households and adults 18 through 49 Saturday night with Cops

and America's Most Wanted.

CBS was second in households with Big Brother 3, The District

and The Agency.

ABC aired college football and tied for second (with CBS) among adults 18

through 49 while placing third in households.

NBC was fourth with Crime & Punishment, Meet My

Folks and another episode of Crime & Punishment.

The household numbers for the night: Fox 4.2/9, CBS 3.7/7, ABC 3.5/7 and NBC

2.6/5.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 1.9/7; ABC and CBS 1.7/6; NBC 1.4/5.

On Friday, NBC won the household, total-viewer and 18-through-49 races with

Dateline and back-to-back Law & Order episodes.

ABC was second households and 18 through 49 with America's Funniest Home

Videos, special Looking Younger, Living Longer and

20/20.

For the night the household numbers: NBC 5.6/11, ABC 4.9/10, CBS 4.2/8 and

Fox 3.6/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 2.4/9, ABC 2.3/8, Fox 1.9/7 and CBS

1.5/5.