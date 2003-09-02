CBS wins Monday

CBS won the Monday household ratings race in the local Nielsen metered

markets with an average 7.6/12 for Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody

Loves Raymond, King of Queens and CSI: Miami.

At deadline, Nielsen Media Research’s fast national ratings were delayed due to a change in

the methodology that’s being implemented for the national ratings effective

Sept. 1.

For the first time, Nielsen will weigh its national sample so that it more

accurately reflects the U.S. viewing universe as indicated by the U.S. Census.

The metered-market numbers for Monday put NBC in second place with a 5.9/9

for Fear Factor, For Love or Money and Who Wants to Marry My Dad.

ABC was third with a 4.8/7 for the movie Any Given Sunday, and Fox was

fourth with a 4.3/7 for The O.C. and Paradise Hotel.

The WB Television Network averaged a 3.3/5 with 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN

scored a 2.5/4 with The Parkers, two episodes of Girlfriends and

Half & Half.

On Sunday, CBS won the circulation battle (households and total viewers) with

60 Minutes, Without a Trace and the movie

Entrapment.

NBC won the key adult demos with a gymnastics special, American

Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and L&O.

Fox was third in households and viewers and tied for second among adults

18-49 (with CBS) with Fox Box, Futurama, The Simpsons, King of the Hill and Malcolm

in the Middle.

ABC was fourth across the board with the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,

Alias and The Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 8.4

million, NBC 7.9 million, Fox 4.7 million and ABC 4.1 million. Adults 18-49:

NBC 2.7/9; CBS and Fox 2.0/7; ABC 1.2/4.

In the local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.1/4 with Gilmore

Girls and two hours of Charmed.

On Saturday, Fox won households, total viewers and the key adult demos with

Cops and America’s Most Wanted.

ABC was second in the key categories with college football.

NBC was third with two specials and L&O, and CBS was fourth

with a college-football overrun, Hack and The District.

On Friday, CBS and NBC tied for first in households (5.5/11), while CBS was

first in the key demos with Big Brother, JAG and CSI: Miami.

In the local metered markets, The WB averaged a 3.0/5 with Reba and

Grounded for Life (two episodes each), while UPN did a 1.2/2 with the

movie Strictly Business.