CBS Wins Lightly Viewed Thursday

CBS won the 18-49 demo Thursday in the Nielsen overnight ratings thanks to the debut of Big Brother All Stars to start the night and a repeat of workhorse CSI to end it.

CBS averaged a 2.8 rating/9 share in the demo, with Big Brother winning its time period with a 2.8/9 in what was a lightly viewed night in the demo overall, and CSI averaging a 3/9 at 10 p.m.

The night's top-rated show belonged to Fox:, however: The results show of So you Think You Can Dance, which averaged a 3.3/10, helping Fox to a second-place finish on the night with a 2.6/8.

ABC was third with a 2.2/7, getting almost no pop out of its only original on the night, Master of Champions, which limped in with a 1.5/5 at 8-9 for fourth place, losing out to repeats on Fox and NBC, as well as to CBS's Big Brother.

NBC was fourth on the night with a 1.9/6. Its only original show was young-skewing drama, Windfall, which did not live up to its name, providing little in the way of a ratings harvest though hitting for the average at a 1.9/6 for a distant third at 10 p.m.

The WB and UPN, which will be history in a matter of weeks, tied at a .7/2.