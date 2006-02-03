CBS Wins First Night of Sweeps

CBS Dominated the ratings Thursday, the first day of the February sweeps, with the debut of a new Survivor and new episodes of procedurals CSI and Without a Trace.

The network averaged a 7.7 rating/ 9 share in Nielsen overnight Fast Affiliate numbers.

CSI was the top-rated show of the night, averaging a 9.5/23 at 9-10. The new Survivor (they are in Panama) averaged a 7/19.

NBC was a distant second at a 4.6/12, powered by a 5.9/16 for a sharply written and acted episode of ER at 10-11 and a 5/12 for Earl at 9.

ABC was third with a 3.6/9 thanks almost entirely to Dancing With the Stars, which averaged a 4.9/12, down slightly from last week despite some steamy steps from Stacy Keibler, although the show grew each half-hour (from a 3.9/10 at 8 to a 5.7/13 at 9-9:30).

Fox was fourth with a 2.6/7 and, even given multiple episodes of American Idol, was already telling members of the press it didn't expect to win the sweeps up against the Super Bowl on ABC and Olympics on NBC.

Fox's top show of the night was a repeat of That '70s Show with a 2.8/7.

It was the only repeat of the night on any network, and was actually Fox's top-rated program, beating by a tenth of a rating point an original episode of the series that preceded it.

The WB was fifth with a 2.2/5, led by strong performances from Smallville and Beauty and the Geek.

Univision was sixth with a 1.8/5 for its steamy telenovelas, while UPN was seventh with a 1/3 for its sitcom lineup.