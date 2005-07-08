CBS Wins With CSI, Big Brother
CBS' Debut of Big Brother 6 won its time period handily in the Nielsen overnights in the 18-49 demo, but it was still topped in the ratings by CSI and barely topped a repeat of Without a Trace, both on its own network.
Big Brother 6 averaged a 3.4 rating/11 share at 8 p.m. up against repeats on all but UPN. CBS' top show was a repeat of CSI, which averaged a whopping 4.7/14 at 9, and Without a Trace averaged a 3.4/10 at 10..
Netlet UPN was in rarified air, in second place at a 2/6 thanks to WWE Smackdown.
NBC was third on the night in the demo with a 1.9/6 for repeats of Joey, Will & Grace, and ER.
ABC was fourth with a 1.7/5 for a combination of theatrical Big, Fat Liar and a Prime Time Live special on the London bombings.
Fox was fifth with a 1.6/5 for repeats of That 70's Show and Will & Grace, while The WB was a distant sixth with a 1/3 for repeats of Blue Collar TV and Beauty and the Geek.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.