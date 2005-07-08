CBS Wins With CSI, Big Brother

CBS' Debut of Big Brother 6 won its time period handily in the Nielsen overnights in the 18-49 demo, but it was still topped in the ratings by CSI and barely topped a repeat of Without a Trace, both on its own network.

Big Brother 6 averaged a 3.4 rating/11 share at 8 p.m. up against repeats on all but UPN. CBS' top show was a repeat of CSI, which averaged a whopping 4.7/14 at 9, and Without a Trace averaged a 3.4/10 at 10..

Netlet UPN was in rarified air, in second place at a 2/6 thanks to WWE Smackdown.

NBC was third on the night in the demo with a 1.9/6 for repeats of Joey, Will & Grace, and ER.

ABC was fourth with a 1.7/5 for a combination of theatrical Big, Fat Liar and a Prime Time Live special on the London bombings.

Fox was fifth with a 1.6/5 for repeats of That 70's Show and Will & Grace, while The WB was a distant sixth with a 1/3 for repeats of Blue Collar TV and Beauty and the Geek.

