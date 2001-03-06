CBS wins battle of sitcom reruns

In the first post-sweeps Monday, CBS sitcom reruns outran an irregular Fox lineup of reruns.

CBS took the night among adults 18-49 with 5.3 rating to Fox's 4.7 in national Nielsen numbers and won the night in total viewers with a 14 million average. Everybody Loves Raymond remained CBS's bellweather, even as a repeat, with a 7.1/16 and 18 million viewers. A fresh episode of Becker drew 16 million viewers with a 5.7/13. Fox's biggest draw on the night was a misplaced Malcolm In the Middle repeat, leading off with a 5.3/13. Reruns of Grounded for Life (4.8/11), The Simpsons (4.8/11) and Titus (3.9/9) joined Malcolm in supplanting Boston Public and Ally McBeal for the night.

Meanwhile, ABC's struggling medical drama Gideon's Crossing turned in a middling 3.1/8 with 7.9 million takers.

- Richard Tedesco