CBS will not go for 2010, 2012 Olympics

CBS has decided not to bid on the 2010 Winter Olympic Games and the 2012

Summer Olympic Games, the network said in a statement Monday.

"CBS is the best positioned network in terms of overall programming and

sports lineup. With all of the uncertainties surrounding two events that don't

conclude for another nine years, committing significant rights and production

expenses to the 2010 and 2012 Olympic Games is not the best use for our

resources," according to a network statement.

At the CBS affiliate meeting in Las Vegas last week, executives indicated

that they would not be bidding aggressively on the Olympic Games and that they are

more interested in continuing to invest in the major sports events they have,

such as the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, The Masters golf tournament, the

PGA golf championship and the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament.