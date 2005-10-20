CBS Will Limit Airing of NFL Game

After the NFL moved the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs NFL game to Friday night due to Hurricane Wilma, CBS said it will show the game in five selected local markets.

The game, which will kick off at 7 p.m. ET in Miami, will air on CBS affiliates in Miami (WFOR), West Palm Beach (WPEC), Fort Myers (WINK), Kansas City (KCTV) and Topeka (WIBW) – which combine to make up 3.47% of the country’s viewership.

The rest of the nation will see CBS’s regularly-scheduled Friday-night lineup of Ghost Whisperer, Threshold and Numb3rs, in conjunction with the NFL's long-standing policy of not wanting to conflict with high school and college games.

However, fans outside of these markets will be unable to see the game live at all, even for subscribers of the DirecTV “Sunday Ticket” NFL package, which does not have the rights outside of its Sunday window.

The NFL will, however, air the game via delay on its NFL Network Sunday night at a time to be determined.