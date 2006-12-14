CBS Will Give Singer a Grammy Moment

CBS, trying to get a taste of the hit magic of Fox's American Idol, will stage a competition that will give some singer out there the chance to make his or her singing debut on The 49th Annual Grammy Awards.

The awards will be telecast Sunday, Feb. 11, on CBS. The winner will perform a duet with Justin Timberlake.

Contestants are required to upload their video of an a capella performance of one of nine familiar pop tunes to a Yahoo! site and Internet visitors will be able to watch and vote for their favorites.

Would-be stars can check it out starting Friday by visiting http://music.yahoo.com/mygrammymoment.