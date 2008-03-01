CBS Will Air MMA Matches

CBS said it will carry four live, two-hour mixed martial arts events per year in a multiyear deal with ProElite.

The specials will be targeted for Saturday nights. The network added that it will be the first time MMA will get a Big Four broadcast-network airing (MyNetworkTV has also aired mixed martial arts from the International Fight League in primetime).

MMA combines a number of fighting styles, including boxing and wrestling.

CBS is looking to draw a younger, upscale audience to Saturday nights, said Kelly Kahl, senior executive VP of CBS primetime, in announcing the deal. "It's original programming for Saturday night; it's live, creating an event atmosphere; and it's something that hasn't been seen on network television until now."

CBS-owned cable network Showtime already carries ProElite martial-arts events and will continue to do so.