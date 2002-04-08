CBS, WGA reach deal

According to Variety, CBS and the Writers

Guild of America have reached a tentative three-year deal on a labor pact

covering about 400 news employees.

The agreement, which still must be ratified by the WGA, was reached over the weekend in New York. It followed

an all-night bargaining session.

The deal reportedly covers writers, editors, promotion writers-producers,

graphic artists and desk assistants in New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and

Los Angeles.

The WGA said the package calls for across-the-board annual salary increases

of 3 percent; boosts in fees for acting editors and chief desk assistants; and

automatic enrollment of all temporary employees into the Writers Guild Health

Fund and Pension Plan.

The ratification process will probably take about one month.