CBS, WGA reach deal
According to Variety, CBS and the Writers
Guild of America have reached a tentative three-year deal on a labor pact
covering about 400 news employees.
The agreement, which still must be ratified by the WGA, was reached over the weekend in New York. It followed
an all-night bargaining session.
The deal reportedly covers writers, editors, promotion writers-producers,
graphic artists and desk assistants in New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and
Los Angeles.
The WGA said the package calls for across-the-board annual salary increases
of 3 percent; boosts in fees for acting editors and chief desk assistants; and
automatic enrollment of all temporary employees into the Writers Guild Health
Fund and Pension Plan.
The ratification process will probably take about one month.
