CBS Web Traffic Soars

CBS's recent prime time success is being reflected in its online traffic as well.

CBS's Web site was the most-visited broadcast network site for the week ending Sept. 19, with 36.63% of traffic, according to Hitwise, which samples more than 10 million users. NBC was second with 23.81%, followed by ABC with 16.22% and Fox with 14.10%. That order will almost certainly change come January. American Idol usually dominates the online rankings once it premieres.

The CW had 9.06% of traffic and MyNetworkTV garnered .19%.

CBS' Big Brother site led the way, with 18.97% of traffic, followed by Survivor with 6.85%. CBS also had the fourth-most-visited site, NCIS with 3.60% of traffic.

In fact, those three sites had a far greater percentage of traffic than the other seven broadcast TV show Web sites in the top 10 combined.

Big Brother was also the winner, by a nose, when both cable and broadcast site traffic was combined with 5.85% of traffic vs. 5.66% for Spongebob on Nickelodeon, though that was close enough for a statistical draw.