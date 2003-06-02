CBS, WB Sprinkle Summer With Leftovers

Summer on network television may not be the dead zone it was just a few years ago, but networks still use the season to get some of its unused programming on the air. These days, though, they couple it with series specifically intended for summer runs.

Now that May sweeps have concluded, the TV nets are rolling out series they ordered but decided not to run during the regular season. On CBS, that means Baby Bob

and Charlie Lawrence

will air this summer, and, on The WB, The O'Keefes

will finally be seen.

CBS has eight episodes of Baby Bob, about a baby who speaks like an adult, remaining from a midseason order last year. It premiered March 18, 2002, and five episodes aired before CBS pulled it. This summer, it will air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, starting June 6. Baby Bob

stars Adam Arkin, Joely Fisher and Elliot Gould. It is executive-produced by Michael Saltzman and produced by Viacom Productions.

Charlie Lawrence, starring Nathan Lane as a rookie gay congressman, was given a midseason order last spring but never made it on the air. CBS plans to air seven episodes this summer, beginning Sunday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. The show is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with CBS Productions.

CBS also will air two reality series this summer. Big Brother 4

premieres Tuesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET and will air Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of September; it was created by John deMol and is an Arnold Shapiro and Allison Grodner Production in association with Endemol USA. Cupid, created by American Idol

villain Simon Cowell, premieres Wednesday, July 9 at 10 p.m. and runs for 11 episodes. In it, Lisa Shannon looks for love with the help of two friends acting as advisers. MTV veejay Brian McFayden hosts Cupid, which is executive-produced by Cowell, Craig Piligian and Ken Warrick in association with FremantleMedia North America.

Sitcom The O'Keefes

premiered Thursday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. on The WB, which has five episodes to air. This summer, the network also is airing reality show Boarding House: North Shore, focusing on six "extreme" athletes who live together while they compete in a world-class surfing competition, starting Wednesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. and then airing Sundays at 9 p.m. for six weeks. Boarding House is produced by Survivor's Mark Burnett.