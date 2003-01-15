CBS, The WB add reality to summer slates

Not to be left out of the prime-time dating-show craze, CBS had ordered 11

episodes of reality show Cupid to air this summer.

The show -- executive-produced by the mean judge on American Idol,

Simon Cowell -- will follow a single woman on her attempt to find love.

The woman and two of her best friends will spend 30 to 40 seconds each

auditioning 100 men, then, leaning on her friends' opinions, will narrow the

field down to 10 or 12.

The dates and the reactions of the friends will be played before a studio

audience and viewers will get to select the bachelor they like most.

The WB Television Network is also considering picking up another reality show.

The network is in development on a remake of Chuck Barris' The Gong

Show, which would be produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The show likely would air on Thursday nights along with The Jamie Kennedy

Experiment.