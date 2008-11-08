CBS Uses Polatis to Catch POTUS

When CBS is doing live coverage of the president and others at the White House, it's using optical video routing switches from Andover, Mass.-based Polatis.

The network's Washington bureau is using Polatis' Trinity optical switch to connect camera sources within the White House via leased fiber lines. That allows CBS to remotely select camera positions and route them back to the bureau without engineers having to manually link cameras with patch cords based on the day's shooting schedule.

The Trinity series from Polatis is designed specifically for the video transport and broadcast market, and supports virtually all professional protocols and feed rates including AES; SMPTE 276M, 259M and 292M; ASI/DVB; NTSC; PAL; and QAM. Polatis' unique beam-steering technology allows the Trinity switch to establish and maintain connection routes without a signal present, in a pre-provisioned "ready and waiting state."