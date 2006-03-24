CBS Uses "Cooler" Promo Platform

CBS has found an offbeat environmental marketing approach to promoting its programs.

According to Aquacell, CBS is using its watercooler billboards to promote The New Adventures of Old Christine. CBS has already used the buzz-inducing ad space to promote Out of Practice and Courting Alex, neither of which generated much buzz, actually, or made a dent in the ratings.

Christine, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' attempt to break the Seinfeld curse, is being promoted on Aquacell's "billboard" water coolers in drug stores and hair salons.

TV promos are showing up everywhere these days. TNT recently plugged its programming on hubcaps.