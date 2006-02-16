CBS Ups Net Scheduler
Andy Kubitz, director of program planning and scheduling for CBS, has been named VP.
NorikoGee, a coordinator in the scheduling department, has been promoted to manager, program planning and scheduling.
Kubitz schedules series and specials as well as coordinating movie purchases and HDTV programming.
