CBS UPN Stations Get Campaign Show

CBS News, fresh off a campaign co-production with its WCBS-TV New York for the first night of the Republican Convention, will produce a weekly presidential campaign half-hour that will air on its 18 owned UPN stations and independent KCAL, and will be made available to all UPN affiliates.

In some of the markets where Viacom has a CBS and a UPN station, the UPN affiliate will be able to re-air CBS's Face the Nation to run it along with the new show, which will be anchored by WCBS-TV anchor/reporter Lynda Lopez. UPN stations by and large do not air local news.

Make It Count, which will tap local station resources for reports from the campaign trail, will air Sundays for nine weeks beginning Sept. 12 and running through Nov. 7, the Sunday after the Nov. 2 election.

According Viacom, the show will also include reports from CBS News producers and reporters traveling with the candidates, exclusive polls and "interviews with key campaign operatives and observers."



CBS will foot the production costs and stations will get to keep the revenue from any spots they sell in the show.

Activist groups, legislators, regulators and others have been encouraging broadcasters to boost their local election coverage.