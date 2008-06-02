CBS Upgrading Web-Video Player

CBS plans to upgrade the video player found on CBS.com and the CBS Audience Network, adding additional viewing options and functionality.

The announcement came just a few weeks after ABC announced plans of its own to revamp its Web-video player.

Among the new features will be the ability to embed clips on outside Web sites, true HD picture quality, full-screen viewing and a redesigned user interface.

"As the first premium content network to take an open approach to syndication, we are committed to providing our users with the best online viewing experience possible," said Anthony Soohoo, senior vice president and general manager of entertainment at CBS Interactive, announcing the revamp. "Our new video-player platform takes advantage of the new social medium online by combining the most advanced video technology with our expertise in premium content programming to deliver new ways to discover and enjoy entertainment online."

A spokesperson said the changes will be implemented gradually over the coming months.