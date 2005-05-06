CBS Unveils Summer Reality

CBS Friday took the wraps off its summer reality lineup of three new shows and a new installment of Big Brother.



New shows include a sort of anti-Apprentice series, whose object is to get fired; The Cut, an homage to Bravo's popular Project Runway, and Rock Star: INXS, a combination American Idol and Big Brother.

First out of the blocks will be Fire Me, Please (Tuesday, June 7 at 9-10 p.m.), a four-episode series from LMNO Productions and Magic Molehill Productions, in association with BBC Worldwide. In the show, two people start a new job, with the person who can engineer their own firing the closest to 3 p.m. without going over winning $25,000.

Next is The Cut (Lion's Gate in association with Pilgrim Films and Television), an hour show that debuts June 9, with a special 8-9:30 episode, then airs on three succeeding Thursdays at 8-9 before moving to a new time period to be announced later.

The series features 16 contestants competing for the chance to launch their own designer label for Tommy Hilfiger.

And finally, Rock Star: INXS, from Mark Burnett (Survivor), debuts July 11.

The series will get three airings a week, similar to the early rounds of American Idol, and will combine relationship reality--contestants all live together in a house--with a performance/vote-off competition, with the winner becoming the lead singer of band INXS.

The three weekly installments will be divided among taped reality segments from the communal living interaction (Monday at 9:30-10), performance competition (Tuesday, 10-11) and results show (Wednesday, 9:30-10).

