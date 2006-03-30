CBS Unveils Saturday-Morning Slate

CBS and DIC Entertainment on Wednesday unveiled the programming slate for the new three-hour Saturday Morning Secret Slumber Party kids block that will premiere Sept. 16.

The shows are billed as E/I (educational/informational) compliant, which would mean they fulfill stations' weekly three-hour minimum of FCC-friendly kids programs.

The block will be made up of three new animated series and three more from the DIC library, as well as two new live-action shows.

The two new live-action, reality-based series currently in pre-production are CAKE (about a young girl who hosts a Martha Stewart-like TV show) and Dance, Dance, Dance! (an instructional dance show with a competition format).

New animated series include Horseland, Kooky Kitchen and Littlest Pet Shop,while library product will include Sabrina: The Animated Series, Trollz and Madeline.

The time period schedule has yet to be announced for the block that will target children ages 6-12, but each of the new series will broadcast 26 episodes per year.

The block will also include both animated and live-action interstitials that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles for kids.

Childhood obesity is fast becoming the nation's top health risk.