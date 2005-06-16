CBS Unveils Higher-Powered Mini Slate

CBS will bank on higher powers to drive its mini-series business this season, officially announcing projects ranging from Pope John Paul II (which B&C told you about back in April ) to The End of the World as part of its 2005-2006 slate.

Highlighting the list is the four-hour papal mini-series documenting the life of the 264th Pope, which will have competition from an ABC rival production that could be ready for November sweeps. CBS did not release the air date of the mini, nor any of its other mini-series and movie offerings for that matter.

Mini-series highlights include Category 7: The End of the World, a sequel to last year’s Category 6: Day of Destruction about a catastrophic weather system that was the most watched mini-series of last year, according to the network.

On the original movie side, The Eye will reprise Tom Selleck’s role in last year’s Stone Cold, as he returns for a prequel entitled Jesse Stone: Night Passage.

And while NBC Universal is betting on Martha Stewart with both NBC’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and syndicated weekday show, Martha, CBS serves up its own Martha fare with Martha: Behind Bars, a movie chronicling the rise and subsequent fall of the domestic diva, portrayed by Cybill Shepherd.

The mini-series:

POPE JOHN PAUL II

CATEGORY 7: THE END OF THE WORLD

TV movies:

MARTHA: BEHIND BARS

JESSE STONE, NIGHT PASSAGE

MAYDAY (based on The New York Times bestseller by Nelson DeMille)

THE HUNT FOR THE BTK KILLER (based on the true story of a serial killer)

TIME BOMB (thriller about terrorists threatening D.C. during a football game)

SURRENDER DOROTHY (Diane Keaton stars in a family drama)

THE WATER IS WIDE (stars Alfre Woodard, based on author Pat Conroy’s memoir)

IN FROM THE NIGHT (Marcia Gay Harden stars in a family drama about a young writer who takes in a child)

SILVER BELLS (Anne Heche and Tate Donovan star in a Christmastime drama)

VAMPIRE BATS (a Halloween thriller)

THE CHRISTMAS SHOES 2 (holiday sequel to The Christmas Shoes, features appearance an from Rob Lowe)

JUST LIKE THE ONES (Mary Tyler Moore stars in this holiday movie)

