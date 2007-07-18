CBS Unveils Fall Premiere Dates

CBS will give early debuts to its new reality series, Kid Nation, as well as Survivor: China and most of its Sunday lineup, the week of Sept. 17. But it will save the majority of its schedule for the official start of the 2007-08 season, which begins Sept. 24.

The one-hour Kid Nation premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 19, followed the next night by the latest installment of Survivor at 8. On Sept. 23, CBS will debut the 40th season of 60 Minutes at 7, Cold Case at 9 and Shark—in its new time period—at 10.

With three NFC doubleheaders on tap for Sundays this fall, CBS is holding back its new 8 p.m. Sunday mystery/music drama Viva Laughlin to the second half of October.

The network will provide the series with a big lead-in by previewing it at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, following CSI. It will settle into its regular Sunday time period Oct. 21 to take advantage of a two-week window in the schedule without football overruns.

The remainder of the fall premiere dates:

Monday, Sept. 24

8:00-8:30 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN (5th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM RULES OF ENGAGEMENT (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: MIAMI (6th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE UNIT (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CANE (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: NY (4th Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 27

9:00-10:00 PM CSI (8th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM WITHOUT A TRACE (6th Season Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 28

8:00-9:00 PM GHOST WHISPERER (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MOONLIGHT (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NUMB3RS (4th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS MYSTERY (Season Premiere)