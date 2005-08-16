CBS Tweaks New Digital Group

CBS’ on Tuesday announced one promotion and one new hire in its recently formed digital media group.

New media manager Shari Cleavy was upped to director of research for the CBS Digital Media Group. Prior to joining CBS in 2002, Cleavy worked as an analyst and trainer at comScore Media Metrix, an Internet audience measurement company.

Bill Martens was named director of business development for CBSNews.com. He joins CBS from Reuters, where he was responsible for global newswire strategy in the agency’s media group. He also worked as a journalist in Asia.

In July, CBS News announced a major push into the realm of broadband, saying the division "will move from a primarily television and radio news-based operation to a 24-hour, on-demand news service." The thrust of the shift is planned around a "cable bypass" strategy designed to appeal to Internet news consumers.